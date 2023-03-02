The latest guest on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast was former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who gave his thoughts on the Bloodline storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Gewirtz compares the hot angle to when Evolution turned on Randy Orton, a choice he said felt rushed and didn’t play to its full ability. He later credits Evolution for properly building up Batista for his WrestleMania moment. Highlights can be found below.

How The Bloodline storyline is not rushed:

The cool thing with Sami and with Roman and with The Usos and Heyman and now Kevin Owens and all that is it’s been gestating for quite some time and they’re not resting on their laurels as far as like, ‘We don’t need to advance the story this week. We can just have a three-segment match and that will cover it’.

Says Evolution turning on Randy Orton was a little rushed and not planned from week to week:

The Orton thing, which you know again, decided, it was well, ‘Why is Triple H booting Orton out of Evolution? Because he has the title?’ Yep, law of the jungle. Old lion [is] jealous of the young lion, and there’s truth to that but you could let that build for a little bit.

You can check out Gewirtz’s full interview below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/j6tQy2Wgl-U?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)