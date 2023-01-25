Former WWE Writer Chris Dunn recently joined the Public Enemies Podcast for an in-depth conversation about his stint with the company.

During their chat, Dunn recalled writing a ton of material for the Triple H and Seth Rollins feud leading up to their showdown at WrestleMania 33. Dunn recalled Triple H using most of his material, a memory he is quite proud of considering how often things change in WWE. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On his first interview with WWE:

It was a very interesting interview (Dunn’s first interview at WWE). I think they had just come off a horrible meeting with Vince [McMahon], everyone’s incredibly negative. Luckily, I think compared to most people though, I had a good feeling that that’s what the job was so I wasn’t thrown off because of that. One writer was so negative in my interview that he was no longer allowed to interview people (Dunn laughed). That person’s not named in this but yeah, they’re no longer allowed to do that.

Says he wrote a lot of the material for the Triple H and Seth Rollins feud leading up to WrestleMania 33:

I was lucky where when I started, I wasn’t producing this but, the first thing that was really kind of cool was I wrote a lot of promos for the Triple H-Seth Rollins story for Mania (33) and I didn’t produce any of that but the thing that was really cool was Hunter was keeping a lot of my stuff. Probably like 50 or 70 percent. He wasn’t changing it, he changes a lot of it.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)