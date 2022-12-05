Seth Rollins dropped the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series to Austin Theory.

Rollins appeared on Raw this week to confront Theory, who was celebrating his title win.

Rollins’ attire caught former WWE lead writer Vince Russo’s attention as he was speaking on Legion of Raw and made him question how Rollins planned to fight while wearing it:

“Like first of all, if you’re Austin Theory, how do you not even mention it? How do you not even question it? How do you not even bring that up? That’s normal wrestling attire to you, bro? And then when he says, ‘I’ll fight you, right now.’ I’m like, ‘You’re gonna fight wearing women’s clothing, bro?’ Like, you’re gonna fight wearing that? Whatever bro, I guess they think it’s cute. He pops people at the back, his wife probably loves it. Whatever bro.”

h/t Sportskeeda