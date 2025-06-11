Netflix is stepping into the squared circle.

According to Deadline, the streaming giant is in the early stages of developing a new drama series centered around the world of professional wrestling. The project is being spearheaded by former WWE writer Michael Notarile, who was part of WWE’s creative team from 2013 to 2015. Notarile’s past TV credits include The Resident and, more recently, The Cleaning Lady.

Acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, best known for Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming Wicked adaptation, is on board as an executive producer.

The show, titled Tuesday Night Titans, is described as follows:

“Set in the spectacle-driven world of professional wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans follows a tenacious writer who risks her career in the big leagues to recruit her estranged childhood best friend – a ‘jobber’ wrestler on the indies – to join the same behemoth company they idolized in their youth. Their destinies become entangled as they battle personal demons, ruthless colleagues, and their complicated history in an industry where ‘kayfabe’ – wrestling’s staged reality – isn’t confined to the ring, but bleeds into every aspect of their lives.”

While the title mirrors that of WWE’s classic talk show that aired from 1984 to 1986, the Netflix series is not connected to the original Tuesday Night Titans.

Meanwhile, there’s ongoing buzz about another wrestling-themed series possibly finding new life at Netflix. Heels, which was canceled by Starz in 2023 after two seasons, was recently licensed to Netflix — sparking hope for a revival.

“We’re trying to petition Netflix to do a third season of Heels,” CM Punk revealed in an April interview with Deadline.

We will keep you updated as additional information regarding the new wrestling-themed “Tuesday Night Titans” series on Netflix continues to surface.