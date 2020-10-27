Former WWE creative writer and current Impact Wrestling writer RD Evans (Robert Evans) is set to take on an on-screen role in Impact, at least temporarily, according to Fightful Select.

Evans will be appearing with Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee for a segment on tonight’s Impact episode. The segment will see Evans represent Purrazzo against Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, and make legal threats on her behalf. There is no word yet on how long this new role for Evans will last.

Last Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view saw Purrazzo, with Lee in her corner, drop the Knockouts Title to Su Yung. Yung was a replacement for Kylie Rae, who missed the show.

Evans joined Impact in October 2019 and has been a key part of the creative team since leaving WWE earlier that year. Evans walked out on the company during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, reportedly after a tirade by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. It had been reported that Vince was furious after his name was mentioned multiple times during Hall of Fame induction speeches, some of which Evans produced. Vince reportedly yelled at Evans and that led to Evans walking out. Evans had been with WWE on the writing team since October 2016.

