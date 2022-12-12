From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.

Russo and EC3 from The Wrestling Outlaws recently covered a range of topics related to Cena’s potential WWE comeback.

Because EC3 believes John Cena wouldn’t return to WWE for one night to lose, he was skeptical about such a match. Cena will return to WWE TV on December 30 for an episode of SmackDown. He is reportedly expected to wrestle at WrestleMania 39.

EC3: “What is the marque match with him? Like, who is on the come-up? Like, who is going to be that guy that does have to lose, and the world goes, ‘Oh, John Cena ruined his push,’ or maybe he just wasn’t ready yet? Vince Russo: “I just got to ask the question, and I’m just being honest here, like, ’cause I don’t know. Does that really matter to anybody [the record]?”

