The TNA Knockouts division continues to expand.

During the TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view event at the sold out Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night, April 27, 2025, a new signing was announced.

Immediately following an instant classic Falls Count Anywhere match that saw Mike Santana defeat Mustafa Ali, TNA broadcast member Gia Miller conducted a live interview at ringside.

Miller spoke with former WWE and WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell in the front row, confirming that she has joined the TNA Knockouts division.

Later, it was confirmed by TNA commentary team Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt that we will hear from Indi Hartwell on this coming Thursday’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.

