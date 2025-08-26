All Elite Wrestling has made another notable behind-the-scenes hire.

On Monday evening, 19-year pro wrestling veteran Nathan Cruz surfaced on social media and announced that he has signed to become a coach/producer in AEW.

The Robbie Brookside and El Ligero-trained former WWE, WWE NXT, WWE NXT U.K. and TNA Wrestling star confirmed the news himself in a statement shared via his official Instagram page.

Nathan Cruz posted the following statement along with some photos of himself inside the O2 Arena at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London this past Sunday:

What an amazing week. I am so grateful to AEW and Tony Khan for this incredible opportunity to join the team as a coach/agent. Everyone has been so welcoming and I couldn’t be more proud to be joining a team that last night set an attendance record for professional wrestling inside the O2 Arena in London! I’ve been sitting on this news for quite a while now and it’s relief to be able to finally talk about it publicly. After 19 years in this industry, many ups and downs that have been well documented for those who know my career; this honestly means more than I could put into words. Thank you.

In addition to his work in WWE, WWE NXT, WWE NXT U.K. and TNA Wrestling, Nathan Cruz is also the first-ever PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion. He has also held such titles as PROGRESS Tag Team Championship, the BWR Tag Team Championship and the WAW British Heavyweight Championship, just to name a few.