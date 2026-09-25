Former WWE Superstars Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw made their TNA debuts during Thursday night’s live episode of TNA iMPACT from San Antonio, Texas.

The former Wyatt Sicks members, previously known in WWE as Dexter Lewis and Joe Gacy, were revealed as the mystery attackers who have been causing problems in TNA in recent weeks.

The reveal came after Matt and Jeff Hardy made their way to the ring and demanded that the mystery attackers finally show themselves. Matt declared that the fun was over, while Jeff noted that he is normally a laid-back person but was no longer in the mood to play games.

After the Hardys called out the attackers, the video screen began to glitch as the sound of chainsaws and ominous music played throughout the arena. The lights then started flickering before two black-clad figures appeared in the ring and attacked Matt and Jeff.

The assault continued as the lights flashed on and off. When they finally came back on, the attackers were standing over the Hardys and removed their masks, revealing themselves as Sawyer and Shaw.

TNA commentary reacted to the surprise arrivals by declaring, “They’re here…” before the broadcast went to a commercial break.

Sawyer and Shaw were both members of The Wyatt Sicks during their WWE runs before departing the company.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 9/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.