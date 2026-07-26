Former WWE Superstar Samuel Shaw, better known to fans as Dexter Lumis, has officially returned to the ring following his departure from the company.

Shaw made his first post-WWE appearance at Atomic Legacy Wrestling on July 25, where he reunited with fellow former WWE star Joseph Sawyer, previously known as Joe Gacy. The duo teamed together after previously being aligned as members of the Wyatt Sicks faction during their time in WWE.

The reunion comes just days after Shaw, Sawyer, and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks officially became free agents following the expiration of their 90-day non-compete clauses. The entire group was released by WWE in April.

Following his return to action, Shaw acknowledged the milestone with a brief message on Instagram.

“Back to work.”

Shaw’s final WWE match took place on the April 17 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed with Erick Rowan, Uncle Howdy, and Joe Gacy in a Street Fight against The MFTs.

Lumis originally signed with WWE in 2019 before being released in April 2022. He returned to the company just a few months later in August 2022 and eventually became part of the Wyatt Sicks following the group’s debut in 2024.