The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

Former WWWF Tag-Team Champion Sonny King (Larry Anderson) passed away this past Saturday, August 31.

He was 79 years of age.

King, a former pro boxer, entered the pro wrestling business after becoming friends with WWE Hall of Fame legend Ernie Ladd.

Patty Lennard Johnson confirmed the news of his passing on Facebook, and how he battled Alzheimer’s for a decade.

“Sonny fought hard to the very end,” she wrote. “He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Information regarding services will be posted at a later time.”

