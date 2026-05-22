Joe Gacy already has his first post-WWE booking lined up.

And he won’t be waiting long to make his return to the ring.

The former Wyatt Sicks member, now going by “Joseph Sawyer,” confirmed on Thursday that his first appearance since being released by WWE will take place for Wrestling Revolver on July 24 in Nashville, Tennessee. The date is notable because it falls exactly three months after his WWE release, making it the earliest possible date he is eligible to compete.

A big first step after WWE.

The Wrestling Revolver event is titled ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and will stream live for free on YouTube. No opponent has been announced yet for Sawyer’s in-ring return.

“My first appearance is finally announced,” Gacy wrote via X (see post below). “See me in Nashville.”

Sawyer had already been announced for several independent wrestling appearances and convention dates following his departure from WWE, but this marks the first official match-related announcement tied to his post-WWE run.

The July 24 card is also scheduled to feature several notable names, including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Mance Warner, Killer Kelly, and Myron Reed.