A familiar X-Division name is set to make his long-awaited return to a major TNA stage.

Amazing Red is officially headed back to TNA Wrestling, with the company confirming that the veteran will appear at TNA Slammiversary on June 28.

The announcement made the return sound definitive, with TNA hyping Red’s comeback in a big way heading into one of its signature events.

“X-Division ICON Amazing Red returns to TNA at TNA Slammiversary on June 28 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Agganis Arena in Boston,” the announcement read.

While the return is now locked in for the show, there is currently no match announced for Amazing Red as of this writing.

TNA had been planting seeds over the weekend teasing his involvement, with anticipation building before the official confirmation dropped.

Amazing Red’s last televised match in TNA took place on July 10, 2011, at the TNA Destination X pay-per-view.

The June 28 event will take place from Agganis Arena, where Red’s return is expected to be one of the more notable moments on the card.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for complete TNA Slammiversary Results coverage from Boston, MA.