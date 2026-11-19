AEW has announced several matches for this Saturday’s episode of Collision, including three Continental Classic tournament bouts and an AEW National Championship defense.

The Continental Classic will continue with action from both leagues, as Ricochet squares off against Jay White in a Blue League showdown. Brody King will also meet Daniel Garcia in Blue League competition.

Meanwhile, the Gold League will feature Kevin Knight going one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa as both competitors look to earn valuable points in the tournament standings.

Outside of tournament action, newly crowned AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov will put his title on the line against El Clon.

The championship match was set up following Dragunov’s refusal to join the Don Callis Family, leading to a confrontation that will now be settled inside the ring.

The updated lineup for Saturday’s AEW Collision on November 21 includes:

* AEW National Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. El Clon

* Continental Classic Blue League: Ricochet vs. Jay White

* Continental Classic Blue League: Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kevin Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision Results coverage.