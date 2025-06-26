The lineup for ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 continued to take shape this week.

During Thursday night’s new episode of ROH On HonorClub, which was the special ROH x CMLL Global Wars: Mexico show from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, new matches were officially added to the next ROH Wrestling pay-per-view event.

Scheduled for July 11, live from Esports Arena Arlington in Arlington, Texas, ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family, while Athena puts her AEW Women’s World Championship up for grabs against Thunder Rosa.

Also scheduled for the 7/11 special event in “The Lone Star State” is The Sons of Texas duo of Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defending their ROH World Tag-Team Championships against The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) or Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin), and Lee Moriarty will put his ROH Pure Championship at stake against Blue Panther.

