Ring of Honor has announced a four corner survival matchup for this week’s edition of ROH TV, with the winner receiving a future world title matchup with the current champion RUSH. Competing in the bout will be former champions Jay Lethal, Matt Taven, Jay Briscoe, and the recently signed EC3.

The matchup will air this weekend for certain regional areas, as well as on FITE TV next Monday. Also happening on the show will be Josh Woods battling Dalton Castle in a Pure Rules match.

Stay tuned.