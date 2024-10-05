When WWE returns to “The ATL” this weekend, the band is getting back together.

THE band, that is.

Members of the legendary Four Horsemen faction will be among the icons that are being brought in by WWE for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event this coming Saturday evening at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the October 5 premium live event, Arn Anderson surfaced on social media and confirmed rumors of a Four Horsemen reunion behind-the-scenes at the show tomorrow night.

“Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood tomorrow in Atlanta,” wrote Double A via X on Friday evening. “Having Tully [Blanchard] there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be a honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE.”

Anderson continued, “To all my friends who still work there see ya tomorrow!”

Make sure to join us here at 6/5c on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.