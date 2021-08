AEW has announced four matchups for this Monday’s edition of the promotion’s weekly episodic, Dark: Elevation. The early card features the Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express, Brian Cage, and Jade Cargill. Check it out below.

-The Lucha Bros versus The Sydal Brothers

-RSP versus Brian Cage

-Jurassic Express versus Cyrus/Charlie Bravo

-Jade Cargill versus Amber Nova