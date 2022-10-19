AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which features top stars like Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, FTR, Claudio Castagnoli, Riho, and more in action.

-FTR vs. Swerve In Your Glory, winner is declared the #1 contender’s to the AEW tag team titles

-Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

-Riho vs. Jamie Hayer

-Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara