The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.
During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, four matches were officially announced for next week’s show on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 11/14 episode:
* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers
* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro
* The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin
