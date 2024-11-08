The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, four matches were officially announced for next week’s show on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 11/14 episode:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers

* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

* The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin