New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing four matchups for the January 15th New Beginning USA event in Seattle. Check it out below.
-Jay White open challenge
-Matt Rehwoldt versus El Phantasmo
-Clark Connors versus TJP
-Brody King versus Yuya Uemura
