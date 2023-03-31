Tony Khan has announced four matchups for this evening’s ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour Pre-Show.

Jeff Cobb will be taking on Tracy Williams, Willow Nightingale battles Miranda Alize, Konosuke Takeshita faces Willie Mack, and Stu Grayson goes one-on-one with Slim J.

TONIGHT, Friday 3/31

ROH Supercard of Honor

ZERO HOUR

Free Worldwide

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT@willowwrestles vs @MirandaAlize_ A @ringofhonor rivalry is renewed live in Los Angeles as rising star Willow Nightingale takes on ROH veteran, the dangerous Miranda Alize TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/eI73GPToRi — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT@stu_dos vs @tadpoleslimj Stu Grayson of Dark Order returns to @ringofhonor to take on 20 year ROH veteran Slim J on the Zero Hour, ahead of Supercard of Honor live on ppv TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/wHMqowPltU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT@Takesoup vs @Willie_Mack Two powerful athletes will fight with honor tonight live in LA when Konosuke Takeshita battles Willie Mack one-on-one live on ROH Zero Hour TONIGHT, free! pic.twitter.com/PHncfuEsvv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT@realjeffcobb vs @sauce_williams United Empire's Jeff Cobb returns to ROH tonight, fighting popular ROH veteran Hot Sauce Tracy Williams on Zero Hour live before Supercard TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2zEgyRPA2G — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Athena (c)

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

Miranda Alize vs. Willow Nightingale (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

Stu Grayson vs. Slim J (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack (Zero Hour Pre-Show)

Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams (Zero Hour Pre-Show)