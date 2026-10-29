AEW has announced four matches for this Saturday night’s Halloween edition of AEW Fright Night Collision.

The lineup for the October 31 show was revealed during the closing segment of Wednesday’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite on October 28, with a championship match, trios action and two singles bouts confirmed for the special broadcast.

The Conglomeration will be represented by Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy, as the trio squares off against The Cut’s Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn in six-man tag team action.

Two singles matches are also scheduled, with Tommaso Ciampa going one-on-one against Matt Sydal, while Ilja Dragunov looks to continue making an impact in AEW when he takes on The Beast Mortos.

Additionally, the Artist of Stardom Championships will be defended, as The Triangle of Madness puts the titles on the line against Hazuki, Koguma and Fuwa-Chan.

AEW Fright Night Collision airs Saturday at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.