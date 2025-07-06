WWE kicks off a big week on Monday night in “The Renaissance City.”

WWE Raw is live on Monday night, July 7, 2025 at 8/7c on Netflix from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, with the red brand “go-home” show for WWE Evolution 2 and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

On Sunday morning, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with his usual weekend video announcement for the coming weeks’ show.

In the video, the red brand shot-caller announced that WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will be on-hand to address her WWE Evolution 2 triple-threat title tilt against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Additionally, four matches were announced for the 7/7 WWE Raw show in Providence, as Seth Rollins will do battle with Penta, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso goes one-on-one against ‘Big’ Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn will be in singles action with Bron Breakker, and Roxanne Perez squares off against Kairi Sane in women’s action.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.