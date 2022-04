AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which features top stars like Jon Moxley in action. Check it out below.

-Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta

-Red Velvet vs. Willow Owen Hart Memorial tournament qualifier

-Shane Strickland vs. QT Marshall

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.