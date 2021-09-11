AEW has announced four matchups for this Monday’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation, with another four matchups to be announced at a future date. Check out the current lineup below.
-Skye Blue versus Nyla Rose
-Penelope Ford versus Layna Lennox
-Emi Sakura versus Queen Aminata
-The Butcher & The Blade versus Turbo Floyd/Truth Magnum
