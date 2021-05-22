AEW has added four more matchups to Monday’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, which will feature NJPW’s Rocky Romero making his debut for the promotion, as well as some of your favorite AEW talents. Check out the updated card below.

-JD Drake versus Rocky Romero

-Royce Isaacs versus Ren Narita

-Thunder Rosa versus Ashley D’Amboise

-QT Marshall versus Robo

-Scorpio Sky versus The Dark Order’s “5”

-Ethan Page versus Alex Reynolds

-Daniel Garcia versus Lee Johnson

-Abadon versus Leila Gray

-Tay Conti versus Queen Animata