AEW has added four more matchups to Monday’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, which will feature NJPW’s Rocky Romero making his debut for the promotion, as well as some of your favorite AEW talents. Check out the updated card below.
-JD Drake versus Rocky Romero
-Royce Isaacs versus Ren Narita
-Thunder Rosa versus Ashley D’Amboise
-QT Marshall versus Robo
-Scorpio Sky versus The Dark Order’s “5”
-Ethan Page versus Alex Reynolds
-Daniel Garcia versus Lee Johnson
-Abadon versus Leila Gray
-Tay Conti versus Queen Animata
This MONDAY on #AEWDark Elevation at 7/6c – https://t.co/hJo8R1oJr9
– 1 of 4 Main Event: @OfficialEGO 🆚 #DarkOrder's @YTAlexReynolds
– @abadon_AEW 🆚 @Miss_LeilaGrey
– @BigShottyLee Johnson 🆚#DanielGarcia
– @TayConti_ 🆚 #QueenAminata pic.twitter.com/GsPYt3kTfL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2021