New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing four more matchups for the December 9th NJPW STRONG Nemesis special from the Vermont Hollywood in California. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Alex Coughlin versus JR Kratos

-Lucas Riley versus Royce Isaacs

-Juice Robinson versus Bad Dude Tito

-Clark Connors/Jordan Clearwater versus Chris Bey/Hikuleo

-Eddie Kingston in action

-Brody King versus Dave Dutra

-DKC versus TJP

-Kevin Knight/Karl Fredericks versus Bateman/Misterioso

-Jay White versus Christopher Daniels

-Jonah versus David Finlay

-Ariya Daivari versus Alex Zayne