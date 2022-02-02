New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matchups for the NJPW STRONG Rivals tapings, which takes place on February 17th from the Vermont in Los Angeles, California. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Chris Bey versus Blake Christian

-Team Rosser versus Team Filthy (Eight-Man tag)

-Brogan Finlay versus TJP

-Stray Dog Army versus Fred Yehi/Keita Murray/DKC

-Rocky Romero versus Black Tiger

-Daniel Garcia versus Yuya Uemura

-Kevin Blackwood versus Ariya Daivari

-Kevin Knight versus Hikuleo

-JONAH/Bad Dude Tito versus FinJuice

-Jay White open challenge

-Christopher Daniels versus Gabriel Kidd

-Ren Narita versus Buddy Matthews

You NEED to be a part of #njpwSTRONG in the Vermont Hollywood on February 17!

Just two weeks away! Get your tickets now!https://t.co/mLdQRummDD#njrivals pic.twitter.com/KSPi4Df0e7

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 2, 2022