Four matches have been added to tomorrow’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Lowell, Massachusetts.

Colt Cabana battles Anthony Henry in singles-action, RUSH takes on Dragon Lee in singles-action, the Trustbusters take on the Shinobi Shadow Squad, and Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony take on Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian.

Four more matches have been added to the ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JyjXQuVzJU — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) July 23, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:

-ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

-ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes “2 out of 3 falls”

-ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

-ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Righteous vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

-Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

-Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

-RUSH vs. Dragon Lee

-Trustbuster vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad

-Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian

Special thanks to Authors of Wrestling