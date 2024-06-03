Confirmation on four names who are no longer with AEW.

As previously noted, Mark Henry and Jake Hager revealed that they were letting their AEW contracts expire and would not be re-signing with the company. Well, today Henry and Hager have been removed from the AEW roster page, alongside Arn Anderson and Paige VanZant.

2024 was always going to be a big free agency year in wrestling, and now these names are free to go where they wish. Henry has already popped up in MLW and will be appearing for them again in the future.