WWE recently filed to trademark four new in-ring names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment purposes and merchandising. The names WWE filed were “Tank Ledger”, “Eka Brown,” “Luca Crusifino,” and “Tavion Heights.” Ledger recently debuted on NXT Level Up, but the other names have yet to be assigned to talent.
The filing was made on October 11. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.
