WWE continues to build its’ roster of up-and-coming developmental talent at their home base in “The Sunshine State.”

On Wednesday, the company officially announced the introduction of four new WWE Performance Center talent recruits.

“They got next,” the WWE announcement read on social media today.

The names of the four new WWE PC talent recruits seen in the photo included in the image embedded below from WWE’s official X account are Ahmed Essam Samy Twfiq, Ellen Akesson, Rayne Leat and Delia Schweizer.

Twfiq has been identified as Egyptian amateur wrestler Ahmed Essam. His Instagram profile already lists WWE in his bio, and he boasts an impressive amateur résumé that includes two African championships and two Arab wrestling championships.

Akesson brings a strength-sport background to the class, as the Sweden native is both a national champion powerlifter and a world champion arm wrestler.

Schweizer, meanwhile, is a German fitness influencer with experience in CrossFit. Her social media activity also shows her participating in surfing and skateboarding.

Rayne Leverkusen is a former independent wrestler who will now compete under the name Rayne Leat. She was previously named Leverkusen the MVP of its SummerSlam tryouts held in New Jersey last year. She has wrestled for promotions such as Progress, Hustle, and Eve, and is also the niece of original Iron Maiden drummer Clive Burr.