WWE has announced the first details for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The September 21 show from San Antonio, Texas will feature additional qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches.

Specific matches and participants for next week’s qualifiers have yet to be announced.

Bron Breakker and Je’Von Evans have already secured spots in the men’s Money In The Bank match, while Sol Ruca and Lola Vice have qualified on the women’s side.

Evans and Vice earned their spots with respective victories in qualifying matches on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City, Mexico.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

THE YOUNG OG ➡️ Money in the Bank 😤@WWEJeVonEvans pic.twitter.com/kjeqGrwvZn — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026