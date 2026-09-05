WWE has announced several big matches for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Mexico City.

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line in the main event, as CM Punk defends against Sami Zayn.

The match was made official following Punk’s successful title defense against Johnny Gargano on this week’s show. Zayn attempted to interfere and cost Punk the championship, continuing his pursuit of revenge after Punk ended his title reign after just nine days.

Following the match, Punk grabbed a microphone and made it clear that he has had enough of Zayn repeatedly getting involved in his business. Punk said he wants to break Zayn’s face and offered him the championship opportunity he has been looking for next week in Mexico City.

Also announced for the show, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green will put her title on the line against Nia Jax.

Paige and Nikki Bella will also collide in a grudge match, while Lucha Libre AAA gold will be defended when AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) square off against Damian Priest and R-Truth.

After the 9/4 episode of SmackDown ended, the recent trend of post-show digital exclusive releases continued, with an additional title bout pitting Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship was also announced for the 9/11 SmackDown in Mexico City.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will emanate from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday, September 11, 2026, featuring the following currently advertised lineup:

* Paige vs. Nikki Bella (Grudge Match)

* Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax (Women’s Title)

* Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints (AAA Cruiserweight Title)

* War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth (AAA Tag Titles)

* CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

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