Four of TNA’s top champions are officially heading to Mexico for Lucha Libre AAA’s upcoming Triplemania: Regia event.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, X-Division Champion Moose, and World Tag Team Champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth have been confirmed for the June 15th show, which takes place at Arena Monterrey. The event marks AAA’s first major show in Mexico since news broke that WWE is in the process of acquiring the promotion.

While match details for the TNA stars have yet to be revealed, their involvement was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these four incredible TNA stars to AAA,” said AAA general manager Dorian Roldan. “This collaboration represents the best of both worlds — the passion and tradition of Lucha Libre, and the global momentum of TNA. Our fans are in for something truly special.”

Also slated to appear at Triplemania: Regia are WWE’s Angelo and Berto, better known as Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, continuing the wave of cross-promotional appearances amid AAA’s changing landscape.

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling & Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Announce TNA Stars Who Will Compete At Triplemanía Regia on June 15 in Monterrey, Mexico @luchalibreaaa Read more: https://t.co/tetR6jvKa9 pic.twitter.com/muHc4OF2Hi — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 13, 2025