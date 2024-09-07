The four men vying for the AEW Continental Championship at the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view scheduled for this week have been determined.

During this week’s special live Friday night episode of AEW Collision on TNT, three Continental Championship Contender bouts took place to decide the three opponents for the four-way bout against reigning title-holder Kazuchika Okada at AEW All Out 2024.

Winning the three bouts on the 9/6 episode of Collision in Chicago, Ill. were Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Konosuke Takeshita.

With their victories, it will now be Okada vs. Cassidy vs. Briscoe vs. Takeshita for the Continental Championship at AEW All Out 2024 on September 7 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Orange Cassidy has secured the win and will now join Conglomeration teammate Mark Briscoe to compete for the #AEW Continental Title in a 4-way match tomorrow night at #AEWAllOut! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/oaxPn6sOUd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2024