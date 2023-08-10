AEW has announced a new matchup for the August 27th All In pay-per-view.

The AEW Women’s Championship will be defended in a Four-Way matchup, with a tournament taking place over the next week to determine the competitors. Competing in the tournament is Saraya, Skye Blue, The Bunny, Britt Baker, and former women’s champion Toni Storm, who receives a first-round bye.

Another spot will be determined later this evening when Hikaru Shida defends the women’s title against Anna Jay.

TONIGHT a tournament will begin to determine who will be competing in 4-Way Match at #AEWAllin for the #AEW Women's World Championship on Sunday, August 27, LIVE on PPV from @wembleystadium! Former champion #ToniStorm has received a bye! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Fx7WgppdVV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm