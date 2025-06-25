The TNA World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line at TNA Slammiversary 2025 next month.

In fact, they will be defended in a match where four teams will look to capture them, as they hang above the ring in a four-way ladder match at the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view scheduled for UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on July 20, 2025.

Matt Hardy confirmed the news during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“We might as well throw it out right now,” Hardy began. “The match that is gonna be going down that we’re gonna be part of is gonna be The Hardys wrestling against The Rascalz and also First Cla$$, as well as the champions, The Nemeths, as we finally get our return match for the Tag Team Titles and it is going to be in a Ladder match.”

Hardy added, “Our specialty, so it’s gonna be a big deal. It’s one you don’t wanna miss.”

Also scheduled for the 7/20 PPV event is Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship, as well as Moose vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship.

Make sure to check back here on 7/20 for TNA Slammiversary 2025 results.

