A new matchup has been announced for TNA Slammiversary.

Tasha Steelz, Faby Apache, Gisele Shaw, and Xia Brookside will be facing off in a four-way at the event, which takes place this weekend from the Verdun Auditorium in Canada. This match will be a part of the Countdown to Slammiversary show.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY:

TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match:

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match:

AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match:

Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

Countdown Show:

Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache