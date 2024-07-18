A new matchup has been announced for TNA Slammiversary.
Tasha Steelz, Faby Apache, Gisele Shaw, and Xia Brookside will be facing off in a four-way at the event, which takes place this weekend from the Verdun Auditorium in Canada. This match will be a part of the Countdown to Slammiversary show.
Tasha Steelz vs Faby Apache vs Gisele Shaw vs Xia Brookside was just added to the Slammiversary pre-show. #TNASlammiversary #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/HYEmc1i9Mh
— (@WrestlingCovers) July 18, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY:
TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match:
Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry
TNA Knockouts Championship Match:
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance
TNA X-Division Championship Match:
Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
TNA Digital Media Championship & International Heavyweight Championship Match:
AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO
TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match:
Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. SpitFire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)
Countdown Show:
Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache