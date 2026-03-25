The main event for WWE NXT’s biggest event of the year is set.

During the March 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, NXT General Manager Robert Stone closed out the show by announcing the main event for NXT Stand & Deliver 2026.

The NXT shot-caller revealed that Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo will take place at the April 4 special event in St. Louis, Missouri.

And the NXT World Championship will be on-the-line.

Also set for NXT Stand & Deliver on 4/4 in St. Louis is Johnny Gargano vs. Myles Borne for the NXT North American Championship, Vanity Project vs. TBA for the Tag-Team Championships, and ZARIA vs. Sol Ruca.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/24/26.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/4 for live NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 results coverage.