Savannah Evans is now officially a free agent.

The former longtime TNA Knockout announced via social media on Thursday that she has parted ways with TNA Wrestling, and is now a free agent as a result.

“As of April I am currently a FREE AGENT,” Evans wrote via X. “Very grateful for my time at TNA as well as everyone there.”

Evans continued, “Time to hit the ground running. For booking and signing inquiries: booksavannahevans@gmail.com. Passport ready. Licensed in VA, SC and MO. IG: savannahevs.”

Evans has been with TNA Wrestling since 2021.