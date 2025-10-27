A fourth cryptic vignette has been released.

That’s right.

After three back-to-back-to-back cryptic videos were shared across WWE’s official social media platforms throughout Sunday, the fun continued into the new week.

Monday morning kicked off with a fourth cryptic vignette, which once again featured nothing but shoes walking in a silent, empty room.

However once again, the shoes and pants worn by the unidentified mystery figure were different than in every other video.

Let the guesses continue!

Find out what to expect tonight on WWE Raw, when the show airs live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Also advertised for the October 27, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix are the following matches and segments:

* CM Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face

* Roxanne Perez vs. Nikki Bella

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Match: Penta vs. Rusev

