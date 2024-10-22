The lineup for the final episode of WWE Raw before WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues to take shape.

WWE has announced a fourth match for the two-hour red brand show scheduled for next Monday, October 28.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Zelina Vega tangles with Ivy Nile After Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile tussled during The LWO’s match against American Made, the two Superstars will meet one-on-one for the first time ever.



Which Superstar will emerge victorious?



Previously announced for the 10/28 show in Hershey, PA:

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Dominik Mysterio vs. a former World Champion

* WWE World Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Final: New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee)

