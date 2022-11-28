WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has been added to this week’s WWE NXT line-up.

We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels would be joined by four fellow Hall of Famers on Tuesday’s show to announce the 5 male and 5 female competitors for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10.

Waltman was announced as the fourth Hall of Famer today. Previously announced were Alundra Blayze, WWE Producer Molly Holly, and Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James.

You can click here for the full details and rules on the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for this Tuesday:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline

BREAKING: @TheRealXPac will be the fourth WWE Hall of Famer to join @ShawnMichaels this Tuesday on #WWENXT to assist in the selection of the Iron Survivor Challenge competitors at #NXTDeadline! pic.twitter.com/j3NftdcWge — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.