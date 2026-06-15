Add another merger to the list.

FOX Corporation has acquired Roku, INC., according to a press release issued on Monday morning.

Check out the complete announcement below.

Fox Corporation to Acquire Roku, Inc.

Combination Creates a Scaled Media and Technology Platform with Superior Reach, Engagement and Monetization Capability

Unites FOX’s Premium Live Content with Roku’s Leading Streaming Platform Reaching Over 100 Million Households

Combined Company to Have One of the Largest Streaming Businesses in the U.S., Including Tubi and The Roku Channel

FOX’s Shareholder Capital Return Program to Continue Uninterrupted While Maintaining its Current Investment Grade Rating

New York, NY and San Jose, CA – June 15, 2026 – Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (“FOX” or the “Company”) and Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) (“Roku”) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which FOX will acquire Roku for $160.00 per share in a combination of cash and FOX Class A common stock, valuing Roku at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value.

The transaction combines FOX’s leading sports, news and entertainment content and the Tubi service, with Roku’s leading connected TV platform, The Roku Channel, first-party data and direct relationship with more than 100 million global streaming households. Together, FOX and Roku will create a scaled next-generation media and technology company positioned at the intersection of two of the most important forces reshaping video consumption: the enduring primacy of live sports and news, and the continued rise of streaming.

FOX and Roku are committed to continuing to operate Roku as an open, partner-friendly platform and to the continued ubiquitous distribution of FOX content. On a pro forma basis, the combined company will become the third-largest player in U.S. television by share of viewing, with an attractive mix of FOX’s sports, news, and entertainment content, alongside streaming services Tubi and The Roku Channel. That distribution and engagement scale spans every major viewing environment – broadcast, cable, local and streaming – creating broad and diversified reach that benefits viewers, partners and advertisers.

Lachlan K. Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation, said:

“This is a defining moment for FOX, and a natural extension of the deliberate and focused strategy we have been executing for nearly a decade. In 2019, we reoriented the company around live news and sports. In 2020, we acquired Tubi and under our stewardship it has become one of the most successful businesses in streaming. Today, we take the next step: bringing together the most valuable live content portfolio in video consumption with the preeminent streaming platform through which America watches it. This combination will transform the scope of our company into high-growth verticals and yield a step change in our overall growth profile. And we are executing this acquisition from a position of financial strength – maintaining our investment grade balance sheet while providing our shareholders with an uninterrupted return of capital program in the form of share buybacks and dividends. Roku pioneered streaming TV and scaled it into a leading CTV platform. Together, we intend to lead its next chapter.”

Anthony Wood, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Roku, said:

“Over the past two decades, we’ve built Roku into the leading TV streaming platform, reaching more than 100 million households globally and reshaping how people discover and enjoy entertainment. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built, and the combination with FOX is an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate our vision, scale faster and innovate more aggressively for viewers, partners and advertisers. That’s why our Board of Directors unanimously determined after concluding its strategic review process that this transaction offers a significant premium to Roku shareholders while also providing them with the opportunity to participate in the compelling future upside of the combined company. I couldn’t be more excited about what we’ll accomplish together.”

Key Strategic Benefits of the Combination Include:

* Increases scale and reach: The transaction pairs the leader in live news and sports with the leading connected TV platform. Roku’s platform has leading scale in the attractive, high growth connected TV vertical, reaching over 100 million global streaming households, including more than half of all U.S. broadband households. FOX is #1 in live news and sports, with a portfolio including the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, FIFA World Cup, FOX News and FOX Business that represents some of the most valuable appointment-viewing content in television. Together, FOX and Roku will encompass premium live content, broad distribution and significant audience reach across linear and streaming.

* Expands position in high growth verticals: The acquisition of Roku positions FOX across the full video ecosystem and provides a wider entry into the high growth segment of connected TV, particularly advertising and streaming subscriptions.

* Creates a more powerful streaming platform: Brings together FOX’s premium content and advertising capabilities with Roku’s consumer interface, home screen, platform technology and direct viewer relationships to enhance content discovery, deepen engagement and create a more compelling streaming experience for consumers and content partners.

* Enhances long-term growth profile: Advances FOX’s business mix toward high growth streaming and connected TV verticals and maintains a balanced mix across advertising and distribution businesses, while strengthening the combined company’s long-term growth and financial profile and maintaining FOX’s disciplined capital allocation approach.

Transaction Details

FOX is acquiring Roku in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $160.00 per ROKU share. FOX will pay $96.00 in cash and 0.9693 shares of FOX Class A common stock for each Roku Class A and Class B share outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. The stock consideration represents $64.00 per ROKU share based on a reference price of $66.03 per share, the 10-day volume-weighted average price of FOX Class A common stock as of June 10, 2026.

Upon closing, existing FOX shareholders are expected to own approximately 73% of the combined company and Roku shareholders approximately 27%. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The transaction is expected to strengthen FOX’s long-term growth profile, accelerate its digital strategy, be accretive to free cash flow per share by the second full year after closing, and achieve approximately $400 million of run-rate cost synergies with additional revenue upside.

FOX expects to fund the cash portion of the transaction consideration with a combination of new debt and cash on hand. FOX has obtained $12.0 billion of fully committed bridge financing from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. At closing, the company expects pro forma net leverage to be approximately 2.8x, inclusive of 50% credit for run-rate cost synergies. Additional detail on financing terms will be included in the companies’ required filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Roku Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Wood will have an ongoing role at the combined company and will join the FOX Board of Directors following the close of the transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals by FOX and Roku shareholders, receipt of U.S. and certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. In connection with execution of the acquisition agreement, Anthony Wood and certain associated trusts and related entities that together hold at least a majority of the voting power of the Roku stock entered into a voting and support agreement agreeing to vote in favor of the transaction. LGC Holdco LLC also entered into a voting and support agreement with respect to the issuance of FOX shares in the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2027.

In connection with the transaction, the companies expect to file a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Conference Call and Presentation

FOX and Roku will host a joint investor conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the transaction. A live webcast and related presentation materials will be available on FOX’s investor relations website at investor.foxcorporation.com and Roku’s investor relations website at www.roku.com/investor. An archived replay and the presentation will be available following the call.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of FOX’s footprint allow the Company to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.foxcorporation.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV™ models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.