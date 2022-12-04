Due to a carriage dispute with DirecTV, FOX had issued a warning to its subscribers that their channels would be removed. The broadcaster of WWE SmackDown is FOX. However, a new multi-year carriage agreement between FOX and DirecTV has been announced, which you can read about below:

DIRECTV and Fox Corporation Announce New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

Los Angeles and El Segundo, CA – December 3, 2022 – Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) and DIRECTV today announced a multi-year renewal of FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, and retransmission consent for each of the local FOX Television Stations across DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse.

Those local FOX owned-and-operated TV stations include broadcast duopolies in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Houston, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Seattle-Tacoma, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne; as well as single FOX stations serving Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Detroit, Milwaukee, Austin, and Gainesville.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

