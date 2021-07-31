WWE has released the official promotional poster for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The new poster features John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who are expected to headline the big event.

You can click here for details, photos and videos on what led to Cena vs. Reigns being confirmed during tonight’s SmackDown.

FOX has also released a promotional poster for SummerSlam, featuring Cena vs. Reigns.

You can see both posters below.

WWE is pushing SummerSlam as “Your Summer Vacation Destination” much more now that Cena vs. Reigns was made official on SmackDown.

WWE noted in their official Cena vs. Reigns preview, “Your official SummerSlam poster is here. The Universal Title will be on the line at Your Summer Vacation Destination when 16-time World Champion John Cena challenges The Head of the Table Roman Reigns. One of the greatest Superstars in WWE history steps onto Reigns’ so-called ‘Island of Relevancy’ against the dominant Head of the Table at Your Summer Vacation Destination! Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.”

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The only other confirmed match as of this writing is Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H., but matches to be confirmed soon include Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the full SummerSlam posters from WWE and FOX:

Your official #SummerSlam poster is HERE. The #UniversalTitle will be on the line at Your Summer Vacation Destination when @JohnCena challenges @WWERomanReigns, streaming LIVE, August 21 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/kfFTCp1KPS — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

