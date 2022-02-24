Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to take place on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38.

FOX Sports confirmed this afternoon that Rousey vs. Flair will be one of the matches that takes place during WrestleMania 38 Night One.

FOX noted that there is no word on if Rousey vs. Flair will headline Night One of WrestleMania 38, but it will be on the card for Night One. We noted before how Sports Illustrated reported that Rousey vs. Flair would be the main event of Night One, while the Winner Takes All match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would headline Night Two. Those main events still have not been confirmed.

FOX also reported that WWE will now start billing Night One as WrestleMania Saturday, and Night Two as WrestleMania Sunday.

UPDATE, 5:10PM: As seen below, WWE has confirmed that Rousey vs. Flair will take place on WrestleMania Saturday.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA

