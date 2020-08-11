FOX to Air WWE SummerSlam Special Later This Month

FOX is scheduled to air a two-hour special on WWE SummerSlam later this month.

TV guide listings currently have a “WWE SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” show scheduled to air on Saturday, August 22 from 4pm-6pm ET. The special will air on the main FOX channel.

The synopsis for the two-hour special reads like this: “A look back at the top moments from WWE’s Summerslam.”

This will be the evening before the SummerSlam 2020 pay-per-view, and just a few hours before the WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event airs.

Fans should check their local listings for the SummerSlam special as the timeslot could change in some markets.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.